Welcome To The New 3WBC Website!

Monday 18th April 2016

You may notice the 3WBC website has changed! We’ve overhauled the entire site with a new CMS (content management system), a fresh look, new features, great dynamic content and more.

The site is responsive, meaning it will automatically adjust for visitors using a small-screen device such as a mobile phone. This makes browsing and navigating the site a painless task.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be adding even more for you to explore, so don’t forget to check back.

Although we’ve undertaken rigorous testing prior to launch, there may be some wrinkles to iron out – if you do run into any issues, or just have some general feedback to provide, please let us know.