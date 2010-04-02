Temporary Broadcast Disruptions

Thursday 13th July 2017

Due to unavoidable third-party works at the 3WBC transmission site, there will be some days where you will be unable to listen to 3WBC on your radio.

The works being undertaken require that our transmitter be turned off for duration of the works.

The times we are expecting interruption to our transmission are:

Tuesday 18th July – 6:00am until 8:00pm

Wednesday 19th July – 6:00am until 8:00pm

If you wish to continue to listening to the wide range of programs on 3WBC during these times, our streaming service will still be operating.

Click here to listen via our stream.

Alternatively, you can download the free TuneIn app for iOS (iPhone or iPad), Android or Windows Phone. Once installed, simply search for “3WBC”.

As soon as the works are completed, we will be back on to normal and continuing to provide the best content for our local community.