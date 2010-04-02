Notice Of Special General Meeting

Friday 27th May 2016

Whitehorse Boroondara FM Community Radio Incorporated hereby gives notice of a Special General Meeting to be held in the Boyland Room, 1st Floor, Box Hill Town Hall, 1022 Whitehorse Road, Box Hill, 3127 on Tuesday June 21st 2016 at 7pm .

All 3WBC members are invited to the meeting at which the Committee of Management will put several motions to the membership, including our new Policies and Procedures statement.

In addition to the above, the committee will review current operational matters, provide an overview of our on-going commitment to station development and outline further

initiatives soon to be introduced. A presenter’s meeting will be incorporated into the SGM.

These issues do concern all members, and will impact the way programs are prepared and presented. A full attendance is therefore in the best interests of all.

Members are encouraged to notify the station manager of their intention to attend no later than Friday 17th June 2016.