Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Saturday 1st August 2015

The Annual General Meeting of 3WBC Whitehorse-Boroondara FM Community Radio Incorporated will be held in the Boyland Room at “The Hub” which is located in The Box Hill Town Hall 1022, Whitehorse Road, Box Hill, 3127 on Wednesday 26 August 2015 commencing at 7:45P.M. Entrance via the Customer Service Entrance.

Nomination Forms for committee positions are available from the secretary, or may be downloaded from the website, and must be completed in full and returned to the secretary by 5:00p.m. on Friday 21 August 2015. The Annual General Meeting will be preceded by a Special General Meeting commencing at 7:30p.m.to receive proposed amendments to 3WBC’s Constitution. Only matters on the Special General Meeting Agenda will be discussed at this meeting.

Presenters, members and the public are encouraged to attend.