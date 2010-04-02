Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Monday 7th August 2017
The Annual General Meeting of Whitehorse Boroondara FM Community Radio Incorporated (3WBC) will be held at the following date and location:
Wednesday, August 30th 2017 at 7:00pm
Boyland Room
Box Hill Town Hall
1022 Whitehorse Road,
Box Hill, VIC 3128
Committee of Management Nominations
Nominations for the committee of management must be forwarded to the secretary by 5:00p.m on Friday, August 25th 2017.
Only financial members who have been a member for more than 12 months (1 year) are permitted to nominate for committee.
Nominees are required to complete:
- Nomination for the Committee Of Management form.
- Personal declaration and acceptance of duties form.
Nomination forms can be obtained from the secretary.