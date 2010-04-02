Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Monday 7th August 2017

The Annual General Meeting of Whitehorse Boroondara FM Community Radio Incorporated (3WBC) will be held at the following date and location:

Wednesday, August 30th 2017 at 7:00pm

Boyland Room

Box Hill Town Hall

1022 Whitehorse Road,

Box Hill, VIC 3128

Committee of Management Nominations

Nominations for the committee of management must be forwarded to the secretary by 5:00p.m on Friday, August 25th 2017.

Only financial members who have been a member for more than 12 months (1 year) are permitted to nominate for committee.

Nominees are required to complete:

Nomination for the Committee Of Management form.

Personal declaration and acceptance of duties form.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the secretary.