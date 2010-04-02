Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Monday 1st August 2016

Whitehorse Boroondara FM Community Radio Incorporated hereby gives notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held in the Boyland Room, 1st Floor, Box Hill Town Hall, 1022 Whitehorse Road, Box Hill, 3127 on Wednesday August 31st 2016 commencing at 7pm.

All members and the general public are invited to the meeting.

Nominations For Committee of Management

Nominations are now open for 7 positions on the Committee of Management.

Nominations must be received by the Secretary no later than 5pm on Friday 26th August 2016. Only eligible members are entitled to nominate. Nomination forms are available from the Secretary.