Tuesday 2nd August 2016

On Tuesday 26th July the Meet Ken Lyons event took place at Goodwin Close Retirement Village in Blackburn South.

During the afternoon, Ken, who was introduced by Goodwin Close Manager, Rob Taylor, spoke of his early days with radio stations 3DB and 3AK, the connections he made with many well-remembered radio personalities of a past era, followed by 25 years with community radio stations Yarra FM and 3WBC.

He outlined the history of community radio and how important it has become for the community at large. He spoke of the great variety of programs including the many ethnic programs heard on 3WBC.

Ken was then joined by 3WBC personalities Babs Wheelton, Michelle Saccardo and Sherrin McWilliam. Ken and Babs performed a short play reading to demonstrate how radio plays were done, followed by Ken and Michelle with a song and reading. All were very well received by an appreciative audience.

This was followed by an excellent afternoon tea provided by the management of Goodwin Close giving Ken, Babs, Michelle and Sherrin an opportunity to mix and chat with the audience.

Ken presents Here’s Health every Monday from 1pm and is joined by Babs every Thursday from 1pm for Anything Goes. Michelle presents Afternoon Delight every Tuesday from 12pm, and Sherrin presents Modern Vintage every Thursday from 10am.