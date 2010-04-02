Kew Festival 2016

Friday 1st April 2016

3WBC participated in ‘Kewmunity Day’ at the 2016 Kew Festival (KEWfest 16) on Saturday March 19th at Victoria Park, Kew.

A marquee was erected and we were very grateful to the organisers for permitting us to park our cars next to the marquee. This enabled us to easily set up the equipment, Raffle prizes, Showbags and T-shirts that were going to be on display.

During the day, 3WBC programs were streamed via a P.A. system including Peter Cassidy’s Saturday Afternoon Program between 12noon and 3pm. Thank you to Peter for his preparation and the program that was presented on the day.

3WBC greatly appreciated the services of Ken Lyons, Michelle Saccardo and Sherrin McWilliam; also,

many thanks go to Max Chadwick, who set up the streaming and P.A. equipment. Sincere thanks also to KEWfest 2016 President, Debbie McColl-Davis and Administrator, Helen Sorensen, for their valuable assistance.

Kew Festival