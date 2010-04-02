Birthday Celebrations At Unity!

Saturday 6th June 2015

On Saturday, May 9th Reverend Doctor Sylvia Eriksson celebrated her 90th birthday with a gathering of family and friends at Unity of Melbourne (UoM) church in Burwood. The afternoon featured beautiful music from UoM member, Beverley Milne who sang ‘I Walk With God’ and ‘True Love’ and 3WBC presenter, Loris Young performed ‘One Day When We Were Young’, ‘Hymn A’Lamore’ and ‘Speak To Me Of Love’.

Reverend Bill Livingston, presenter of 3WBC’s jazz and spiritual programme; UoM member, Janet Irwin; Sylvia’s

son Lars-Erik, Loris Young and 3WBC’s Catherine Chadwick were among those who paid tribute to Sylvia.

Sylvia, who spoke of her appreciation to her son, her many friends and the church, is a Divine Science Minister, beginning with UoM in 1997.

On 14th February, Sylvia was the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Brooks Divinity School in USA for her 50 years of service to Divine Science and the New Thought Movement. She was also made a Life Member of 3WBC in 2008. It was an honour to be a part of the special celebrations.