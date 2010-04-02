A New Look For 3WBC

Monday 30th January 2017

If you’ve visited our website, Facebook or Twitter pages today you may have noticed something different – our new logo!

Late last year the 3WBC Committee of Management resolved to introduce a new look for our station. The new logo has been rolled out across our online presence from today. This design was chosen from multiple options and aims to simplify our identity whilst projecting an updated and modern look.

Physical re-branding will take place over the coming months. This includes stationery, marketing materials and apparel.