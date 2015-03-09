2015 3WBC Christmas Party

Monday 14th December 2015

3WBC’s Christmas Party was held at the Box Hill Town Hall on Sunday, 13th December. Master of Ceremonies for the afternoon was 3WBC President, David Panther. The party was officially launched by the Mayor of the City of Whitehorse, Cr. Philip Daw.

A 3WBC Floorshow included entertainment by singer/guitarist, Amber Maree, who was introduced by Miani Rose from Music Matters; Paul Hooper and daughter Gemma performed a song by Hootie and the Blowfish; Babs Wheelton and Ken Lyons brought back memories of radio plays with their rendition of a segment from Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit; Sherrin McWilliam danced to Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal; Michelle Saccardo sang an aria from Carmen and Loris Young performed a song by The Ames Brothers.

Thank you to David, his wife Josie and everyone else who was involved in arranging and participating in this wonderful event for the station.